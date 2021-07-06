Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
18-25-30-41-49, Cash Ball: 2
(eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, forty-one, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
2-4, Fireball: 2
(two, four; Fireball: two)
8-7, Fireball: 8
(eight, seven; Fireball: eight)
5-9-4, Fireball: 2
(five, nine, four; Fireball: two)
7-2-3, Fireball: 8
(seven, two, three; Fireball: eight)
2-0-1-2, Fireball: 2
(two, zero, one, two; Fireball: two)
2-0-0-6, Fireball: 8
(two, zero, zero, six; Fireball: eight)
4-3-0-7-3, Fireball: 2
(four, three, zero, seven, three; Fireball: two)
1-6-2-4-2, Fireball: 8
(one, six, two, four, two; Fireball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Comments