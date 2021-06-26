Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:

7-5, Fireball: 9

(seven, five; Fireball: nine)

