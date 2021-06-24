Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-11-20-24-28
(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game.
