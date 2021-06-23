Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-5-8, Fireball: 1

(four, five, eight; Fireball: one)

  Comments  

Lottery

FL Lottery

June 23, 2021 9:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

June 23, 2021 9:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 23, 2021 9:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 23, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 23, 2021 8:58 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service