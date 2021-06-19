Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

6-5-0, Fireball:

(six, five, zero; Fireball: zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

June 19, 2021 8:05 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

June 19, 2021 8:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 19, 2021 8:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 19, 2021 8:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

June 19, 2021 8:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 19, 2021 8:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service