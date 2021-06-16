Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-2-6-4, Fireball: 3
(four, two, six, four; Fireball: three)
