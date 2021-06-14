Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-2-7, Fireball: 8
(one, two, seven; Fireball: eight)
