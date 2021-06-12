Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

08-11-22-46-47-48

(eight, eleven, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight)

