Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-06-09-13-24

(two, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

June 04, 2021 11:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 04, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 04, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

June 04, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

June 04, 2021 10:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 04, 2021 10:51 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service