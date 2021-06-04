Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

4-4, Fireball: 6

(four, four; Fireball: six)

