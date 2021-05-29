Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-5-5-5, Fireball: 6
(five, five, five, five; Fireball: six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game.
