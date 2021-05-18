Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:
8-4, Fireball: 4
(eight, four; Fireball: four)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:
8-4, Fireball: 4
(eight, four; Fireball: four)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments