Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-20-26-29-36
(two, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-20-26-29-36
(two, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments