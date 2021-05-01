Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-3-3-0-3, Fireball: 9

(three, three, three, zero, three; Fireball: nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 01, 2021 10:28 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 01, 2021 10:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 01, 2021 10:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 01, 2021 2:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

May 01, 2021 2:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 01, 2021 2:10 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service