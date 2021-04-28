FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-22-24-52-59, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-two, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

3-8, Fireball: 2

(three, eight; Fireball: two)

4-8, Fireball: 1

(four, eight; Fireball: one)

8-0-5, Fireball: 2

(eight, zero, five; Fireball: two)

3-6-2, Fireball: 1

(three, six, two; Fireball: one)

2-1-3-5, Fireball: 2

(two, one, three, five; Fireball: two)

2-7-8-2, Fireball: 1

(two, seven, eight, two; Fireball: one)

3-0-1-1-2, Fireball: 2

(three, zero, one, one, two; Fireball: two)

4-2-7-3-9, Fireball: 1

(four, two, seven, three, nine; Fireball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million