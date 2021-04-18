Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-28-31-33-34
(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
