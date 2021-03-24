Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-10-25-33-37-44
(three, ten, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Double Play' game.
