Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-3-5-7-2, Fireball: 3

(eight, three, five, seven, two; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 07, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

March 07, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 07, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

March 07, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

March 07, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

March 07, 2021 1:58 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service