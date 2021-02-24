Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-17-27-35-49, Cash Ball: 1
(four, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
03-16-28-30-35
(three, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
13-22-24-32-41-46
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
05-07-09-20-57, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(five, seven, nine, twenty, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
1-1, Fireball: 5
(one, one; Fireball: five)
1-1, Fireball:
(one, one; Fireball: zero)
2-5-5, Fireball: 5
(two, five, five; Fireball: five)
1-0-1, Fireball:
(one, zero, one; Fireball: zero)
5-5-1-8, Fireball: 5
(five, five, one, eight; Fireball: five)
3-6-0-1, Fireball:
(three, six, zero, one; Fireball: zero)
0-2-0-0-4, Fireball: 5
(zero, two, zero, zero, four; Fireball: five)
9-1-2-5-9, Fireball:
(nine, one, two, five, nine; Fireball: zero)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
