Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-04-06-16-25-44
(three, four, six, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $15.75 million
FL Lottery.
