Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-04-06-16-25-44

(three, four, six, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $15.75 million

