FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-31-33-43-44, Cash Ball: 3
(three, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
7-6, Fireball: 8
(seven, six; Fireball: eight)
4-1, Fireball: 1
(four, one; Fireball: one)
2-2-7, Fireball: 8
(two, two, seven; Fireball: eight)
9-7-2, Fireball: 1
(nine, seven, two; Fireball: one)
0-0-0-3, Fireball: 8
(zero, zero, zero, three; Fireball: eight)
1-6-2-6, Fireball: 1
(one, six, two, six; Fireball: one)
5-2-8-1-1, Fireball: 8
(five, two, eight, one, one; Fireball: eight)
3-5-1-6-0, Fireball: 1
(three, five, one, six, zero; Fireball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
