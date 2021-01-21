FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

13-16-36-38-53, Cash Ball: 4

(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-eight, fifty-three; Cash Ball: four)

08-17-23-26-35

(eight, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

1-9, Fireball: 5

(one, nine; Fireball: five)

6-3, Fireball: 8

(six, three; Fireball: eight)

7-3-3, Fireball: 5

(seven, three, three; Fireball: five)

3-7-7, Fireball: 8

(three, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)

6-4-5-0, Fireball: 5

(six, four, five, zero; Fireball: five)

8-2-0-3, Fireball: 8

(eight, two, zero, three; Fireball: eight)

4-8-3-2-2, Fireball: 5

(four, eight, three, two, two; Fireball: five)

8-4-0-0-4, Fireball: 8

(eight, four, zero, zero, four; Fireball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million