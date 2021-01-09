Lottery

FL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-09-22-44-47, Cash Ball: 2

(three, nine, twenty-two, forty-four, forty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

06-13-14-18-22

(six, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

11-12-24-31-33-34

(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $950,000

03-06-16-18-58, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(three, six, sixteen, eighteen, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $520 million

9-3

(nine, three)

9-0

(nine, zero)

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

3-8-2-5

(three, eight, two, five)

4-2-0-2

(four, two, zero, two)

2-7-4-6-2

(two, seven, four, six, two)

8-2-0-8-8

(eight, two, zero, eight, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

January 09, 2021 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

January 08, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

January 08, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 08, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 08, 2021 10:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

January 08, 2021 10:24 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service