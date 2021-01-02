FL Lottery

Miami Herald Logo
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

31-33-35-37-50, Cash Ball: 3

(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, fifty; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

3-9

(three, nine)

1-4

(one, four)

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

4-2-0-5

(four, two, zero, five)

8-2-2-5

(eight, two, two, five)

5-6-8-0-2

(five, six, eight, zero, two)

3-8-9-4-4

(three, eight, nine, four, four)

03-04-11-41-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(three, four, eleven, forty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

