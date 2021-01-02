Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
31-33-35-37-50, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, fifty; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
3-9
(three, nine)
1-4
(one, four)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
4-2-0-5
(four, two, zero, five)
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
5-6-8-0-2
(five, six, eight, zero, two)
3-8-9-4-4
(three, eight, nine, four, four)
03-04-11-41-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(three, four, eleven, forty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
