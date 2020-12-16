Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
16-27-42-49-57, Cash Ball: 1
(sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
01-03-19-28-34
(one, three, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
10-28-32-38-42-45
(ten, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $275,000
01-10-18-20-46, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(one, ten, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
5-6
(five, six)
6-8
(six, eight)
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
5-1-4-6
(five, one, four, six)
5-7-8-4
(five, seven, eight, four)
7-8-2-3-5
(seven, eight, two, three, five)
4-2-5-7-3
(four, two, five, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $287 million
Comments