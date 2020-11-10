Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
14-19-26-36-43, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-three; Cash Ball: three)
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
9-0
(nine, zero)
1-7
(one, seven)
0-4-3
(zero, four, three)
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
9-8-5-4
(nine, eight, five, four)
6-3-1-7
(six, three, one, seven)
4-5-1-1-3
(four, five, one, one, three)
9-6-3-4-2
(nine, six, three, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Comments