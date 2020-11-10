Miami Herald Logo
Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

14-19-26-36-43, Cash Ball: 3

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-three; Cash Ball: three)

23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5

(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)

9-0

(nine, zero)

1-7

(one, seven)

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

9-8-5-4

(nine, eight, five, four)

6-3-1-7

(six, three, one, seven)

4-5-1-1-3

(four, five, one, one, three)

9-6-3-4-2

(nine, six, three, four, two)

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

