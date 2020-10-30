Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

13-19-35-48-52, Cash Ball: 4

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: four)

14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

0-0

(zero, zero)

7-8

(seven, eight)

0-8-2

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

(zero, eight, two)

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

4-8-4-3

(four, eight, four, three)

0-8-0-3

(zero, eight, zero, three)

3-6-5-4-0

(three, six, five, four, zero)

8-0-7-3-4

(eight, zero, seven, three, four)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

October 30, 2020 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

October 30, 2020 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

October 30, 2020 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

October 30, 2020 2:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

October 30, 2020 2:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

October 30, 2020 2:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service