FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
13-19-35-48-52, Cash Ball: 4
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: four)
14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
0-0
(zero, zero)
7-8
(seven, eight)
0-8-2
(zero, eight, two)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
4-8-4-3
(four, eight, four, three)
0-8-0-3
(zero, eight, zero, three)
3-6-5-4-0
(three, six, five, four, zero)
8-0-7-3-4
(eight, zero, seven, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
