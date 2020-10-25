Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
14-39-44-45-53, Cash Ball: 4
(fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
2-8
(two, eight)
3-4
(three, four)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
9-9-2
(nine, nine, two)
5-5-1-9
(five, five, one, nine)
8-5-1-7
(eight, five, one, seven)
9-8-4-8-5
(nine, eight, four, eight, five)
1-1-2-3-1
(one, one, two, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
