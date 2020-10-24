Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-13-16-34-40, Cash Ball: 4
(four, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty; Cash Ball: four)
07-17-21-30-31
(seven, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one)
01-14-19-23-37-44
(one, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
5-1
(five, one)
4-0
(four, zero)
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
9-6-3-3
(nine, six, three, three)
5-4-2-4
(five, four, two, four)
6-7-4-1-5
(six, seven, four, one, five)
6-7-6-3-8
(six, seven, six, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
