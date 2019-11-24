Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-08-13-26-27
(five, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-08-13-26-27
(five, eight, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99!VIEW OFFER
Comments