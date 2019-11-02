FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

12-15-16-38-57, Cash Ball: 4

(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

01-17-24-34-35

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(one, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)

02-22-32-33-38-40

(two, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

09-20-36-41-54, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

3-8

(three, eight)

8-0

(eight, zero)

6-1-6

(six, one, six)

1-4-1

(one, four, one)

2-6-3-1

(two, six, three, one)

0-6-8-5

(zero, six, eight, five)

2-4-8-9-3

(two, four, eight, nine, three)

6-7-4-7-6

(six, seven, four, seven, six)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million