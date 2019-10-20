Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-14-22-27-30
(six, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.
Comments