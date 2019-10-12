FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

17-33-37-51-56, Cash Ball: 1

(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)

01-11-19-26-29

(one, eleven, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

01-02-14-15-30-31

(one, two, fourteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

14-22-30-37-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

4-5

(four, five)

3-4

(three, four)

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

3-5-9

(three, five, nine)

8-2-7-1

(eight, two, seven, one)

3-6-6-8

(three, six, six, eight)

1-9-2-6-3

(one, nine, two, six, three)

0-8-6-1-9

(zero, eight, six, one, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million