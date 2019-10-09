Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-56-57-58-59, Cash Ball: 1
(thirteen, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
02-09-10-23-30
(two, nine, ten, twenty-three, thirty)
23-32-38-40-42-46
(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
05-08-10-17-48, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(five, eight, ten, seventeen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
0-9
(zero, nine)
3-2
(three, two)
9-6-8
(nine, six, eight)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
9-3-7-3
(nine, three, seven, three)
4-4-2-6
(four, four, two, six)
7-1-8-7-2
(seven, one, eight, seven, two)
4-2-2-4-6
(four, two, two, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
