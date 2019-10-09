FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-56-57-58-59, Cash Ball: 1

(thirteen, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

02-09-10-23-30

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(two, nine, ten, twenty-three, thirty)

23-32-38-40-42-46

(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

05-08-10-17-48, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(five, eight, ten, seventeen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

0-9

(zero, nine)

3-2

(three, two)

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

9-3-7-3

(nine, three, seven, three)

4-4-2-6

(four, four, two, six)

7-1-8-7-2

(seven, one, eight, seven, two)

4-2-2-4-6

(four, two, two, four, six)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million