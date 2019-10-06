Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-05-20-21-57, Cash Ball: 1
(one, five, twenty, twenty-one, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
08-12-20-21-25
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five)
14-17-20-21-43-52
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million
03
(three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
5-3
(five, three)
3-3
(three, three)
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
7-9-9
(seven, nine, nine)
7-1-6-8
(seven, one, six, eight)
7-5-1-0
(seven, five, one, zero)
9-4-2-2-7
(nine, four, two, two, seven)
8-1-9-8-6
(eight, one, nine, eight, six)
06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
