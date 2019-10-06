FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-05-20-21-57, Cash Ball: 1

(one, five, twenty, twenty-one, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

08-12-20-21-25

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five)

14-17-20-21-43-52

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.5 million

03

(three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

5-3

(five, three)

3-3

(three, three)

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

7-1-6-8

(seven, one, six, eight)

7-5-1-0

(seven, five, one, zero)

9-4-2-2-7

(nine, four, two, two, seven)

8-1-9-8-6

(eight, one, nine, eight, six)

06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million