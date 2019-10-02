Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
27-42-43-50-54, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)
02-07-12-15-35
(two, seven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-five)
03-13-18-28-44-47
(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven)
03
(three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
8-6
(eight, six)
3-2
(three, two)
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
5-0-6-7
(five, zero, six, seven)
9-6-4-1
(nine, six, four, one)
4-4-3-2-1
(four, four, three, two, one)
5-7-3-9-2
(five, seven, three, nine, two)
04-08-10-43-53, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(four, eight, ten, forty-three, fifty-three; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
