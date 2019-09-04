Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
05-16-20-29-45, Cash Ball: 3
(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-five; Cash Ball: three)
01-06-17-24-28
(one, six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
20-21-23-28-34-38
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
5-6
(five, six)
5-3
(five, three)
4-7-3
(four, seven, three)
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
8-2-0-8
(eight, two, zero, eight)
2-3-8-4
(two, three, eight, four)
8-9-8-0-3
(eight, nine, eight, zero, three)
0-0-7-4-9
(zero, zero, seven, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
