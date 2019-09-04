FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-16-20-29-45, Cash Ball: 3

(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-five; Cash Ball: three)

01-06-17-24-28

(one, six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

20-21-23-28-34-38

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

5-6

(five, six)

5-3

(five, three)

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

8-2-0-8

(eight, two, zero, eight)

2-3-8-4

(two, three, eight, four)

8-9-8-0-3

(eight, nine, eight, zero, three)

0-0-7-4-9

(zero, zero, seven, four, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million