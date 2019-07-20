Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-24-39-58-59, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
0-6
(zero, six)
2-8
(two, eight)
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
9-1-3-6
(nine, one, three, six)
6-4-0-3
(six, four, zero, three)
0-7-9-4-8
(zero, seven, nine, four, eight)
3-4-3-5-3
(three, four, three, five, three)
05-26-36-64-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-six, thirty-six, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
Comments