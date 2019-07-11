FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-29-40-47-48, Cash Ball: 2

(four, twenty-nine, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

18-26-29-32-33

(eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

0-4

(zero, four)

2-2

(two, two)

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

0-9-3-9

(zero, nine, three, nine)

4-6-0-3

(four, six, zero, three)

9-3-2-5-0

(nine, three, two, five, zero)

2-2-0-3-8

(two, two, zero, three, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $194 million