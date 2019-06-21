Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
03-05-06-17-37-44
(three, five, six, seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-four)
