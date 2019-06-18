Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
05-13-22-24-31
(five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
12-14-22-24-48, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
3-6
(three, six)
5-9
(five, nine)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
9-8-2
(nine, eight, two)
1-4-9-5
(one, four, nine, five)
8-7-2-3
(eight, seven, two, three)
5-4-1-3-8
(five, four, one, three, eight)
0-3-1-3-3
(zero, three, one, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
Comments