The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/