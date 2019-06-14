FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-13-18-27-36

(seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

8-3

(eight, three)

1-4

(one, four)

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

2-8-8-4

(two, eight, eight, four)

2-1-9-0

(two, one, nine, zero)

8-6-3-5-2

(eight, six, three, five, two)

9-1-4-2-9

(nine, one, four, two, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million