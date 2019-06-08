Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
13-29-30-32-36
(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)
17-19-27-40-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $530 million
9-5
(nine, five)
6-7
(six, seven)
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
4-9-4
(four, nine, four)
4-6-9-4
(four, six, nine, four)
7-4-9-5
(seven, four, nine, five)
3-3-4-0-0
(three, three, four, zero, zero)
8-5-6-8-1
(eight, five, six, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
