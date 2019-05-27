FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

22-24-33-36-51, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

01-22-28-30-34

(one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $418 million

1-8

(one, eight)

9-5

(nine, five)

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

5-4-0-6

(five, four, zero, six)

8-3-0-3

(eight, three, zero, three)

2-7-2-7-6

(two, seven, two, seven, six)

5-2-3-8-9

(five, two, three, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $325 million