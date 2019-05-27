Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
22-24-33-36-51, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)
01-22-28-30-34
(one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
1-8
(one, eight)
9-5
(nine, five)
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
5-4-0-6
(five, four, zero, six)
8-3-0-3
(eight, three, zero, three)
2-7-2-7-6
(two, seven, two, seven, six)
5-2-3-8-9
(five, two, three, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
