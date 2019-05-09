Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
12-22-27-43-46, Cash Ball: 3
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)
06-19-20-32-35
(six, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $295 million
6-8
(six, eight)
4-0
(four, zero)
3-7-9
(three, seven, nine)
6-9-3
(six, nine, three)
6-8-7-8
(six, eight, seven, eight)
6-2-3-6
(six, two, three, six)
9-2-6-9-1
(nine, two, six, nine, one)
6-6-0-0-0
(six, six, zero, zero, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $235 million
