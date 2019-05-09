FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

12-22-27-43-46, Cash Ball: 3

(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)

06-19-20-32-35

(six, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $295 million

6-8

(six, eight)

4-0

(four, zero)

3-7-9

(three, seven, nine)

6-9-3

(six, nine, three)

6-8-7-8

(six, eight, seven, eight)

6-2-3-6

(six, two, three, six)

9-2-6-9-1

(nine, two, six, nine, one)

6-6-0-0-0

(six, six, zero, zero, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $235 million