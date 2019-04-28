Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-02-30-32-35
(one, two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)
