Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
04-15-19-23-31-53
(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, fifty-three)
