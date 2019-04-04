Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-15-22-26-33

(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)

