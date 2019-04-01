FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-37-43-48-51, Cash Ball: 3
(two, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
5-3
(five, three)
3-2
(three, two)
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
6-7-5
(six, seven, five)
8-8-7-5
(eight, eight, seven, five)
9-5-0-9-0
(nine, five, zero, nine, zero)
6-4-0-9-8
(six, four, zero, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
