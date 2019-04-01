Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

April 01, 2019 10:18 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-37-43-48-51, Cash Ball: 3

(two, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

5-3

(five, three)

3-2

(three, two)

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

8-8-7-5

(eight, eight, seven, five)

9-5-0-9-0

(nine, five, zero, nine, zero)

6-4-0-9-8

(six, four, zero, nine, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

  Comments  